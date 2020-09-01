Juventus striker refuses Newcastle and Fiorentina transfers

Juventus have had difficulty getting Argentinian veteran Gonzalo Higuain off their books and he has reportedly been opposed to moves to Newcastle United and Fiorentina.

New Bianconeri coach Andrea Pirlo recently revealed in his press conference that the 32-year-old striker is not a part of his plans and La Vecchia Signora have been looking at other options to bolster the attack.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Higuain had rejected an offer to move to the Premier League with Newcastle and he had refused the advances of Fiorentina as well.

The Argentine is willing to have his contract terminated but only if he gets a lucrative payout before deciding where he will play next.

Higuain joined Juventus from Napoli for €90 million in the summer of 2016 after scoring a Serie A record of 36 goals in the 2015/16 campaign.

He has scored 66 goals as well as provided 16 assists in 149 competitive matches for La Vecchia Signora.