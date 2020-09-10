Tonali: Signing for AC Milan is a dream come true

New AC Milan signing Sandro Tonali is excited to get to work at his childhood club.

The 20-year-old completed his move to the Stadio San Siro from Brescia on Wednesday and in doing so he fulfilled a lifelong dream.

“It’s a dream come true,” Tonali told Milan’s official media channels after completing his move.

“It’s a dream that a lot of kids have and it’s always been my dream.”

Tonali will wear the No.8 shirt at the San Siro, following in the footsteps of a club legend in Gennaro Gattuso.

“I’ve chosen the No.8 because it has a special meaning as a midfielder,” the player added, “and at Milan it was worn by a player who made history.

“I called him up and asked him [his thoughts] and he replied as a coach does, saying: ‘don’t ask, just take it and go get them’.”