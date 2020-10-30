Castrovilli: I cannot judge Chiesa for his choice to go Juventus

Fiorentina midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli has said that he cannot begrudge former Gigliati teammate Federico Chiesa for leaving the club for Serie A giants Juventus.

The 23-year-old winger came through the Viola youth ranks and broke into the senior squad in the 2016/17 season but he left for the Bianconeri in early October on a loan deal with an obligation to be bought outright.

“I cannot judge his professional choices,” Castrovilli told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “He has decided like this and I can only wish him good luck.”

The Fiorentina midfielder has his share of admirers as well but he is content to remain with the Gigliati and he has the ambition of playing European football with the Tuscan side.

“It pleases me that the top clubs have shown their appreciation but I am only thinking of the Viola.

“My dream is to play in Europe for the first time with Fiorentina.”