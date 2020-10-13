Chiellini: We know next few weeks will be difficult due to COVID-19

Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini believes everyone must do their best to navigate the next few weeks as the world of football deals with the continued threat of COVID-19.

The Azzurri will take on Netherlands at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo on Wednesday in Nations League action, though the lead up to the game has been anything but smooth.

Stephan El Shaarawy’s ‘false positive’ test delayed proceedings on Wednesday, and Chiellini knows everyone must come to grips with the risk of playing.

“We must be prepared, the continued escalation of the situation over the past few weeks isn’t a surprise,” he stated at the pre-match press conference.

“However we can’t stop due to economic and social reasons. Over the next few weeks there will be even more closures and limitations.

“We must continue though we know these next few weeks will be difficult.”

Juventus teammate Cristiano Ronaldo also tested positive on Wednesday, but Chiellini stated he’s in good spirits.

“I spoke with Cristiano,” he stated. “He’s fine and sunbathing. He’ll be back when he’s ready.

“We aren’t worried, but it is distracting and we know the next few months are going to be difficult. We’re convinced we must continue for the good of football.”