Donadoni: Chiesa should be left in peace

Roberto Donadoni has called for Federico Chiesa to be left alone so that he can develop into a better player.

Juventus’ new signing has come in for a lot of criticism in recent seasons for a mixed bag of performances with Fiorentina, often being labelled as greedy or branded a poor decision-maker.

“Maybe he’s a bit like me, but I knew how to adapt to a number of roles while he’s more specific.

“He’s at the centre of attention at the moment, but he should be left alone in peace.

“Sooner or later he’ll have to make the step up but at Juve he’ll get more goals and play with a higher quality of teammates. He’ll have to show that he’s up to the task which will show his value.”

The deal to take Chiesa to Turin is an initial loan agreement but could cost La Vecchia Signora as much as €50 million.