Juventus-Napoli decision expected on Wednesday

A decision on what will happen with Juventus and Napoli’s unfulfilled October 4 meeting at the Allianz Stadium will be reached on Wednesday.

Napoli had failed to arrive in Turin for the game after they had been told by a local health department that to do so would be unsafe due to positive cases of the coronavirus in their squad.

Following their local protocol, the Partenopei squad went into isolation in Campania.

Juventus, meanwhile, followed Lega Serie A’s protocol and turned up to the stadium on the night for the game, with their social media channels even announcing a starting XI.

There are two possible decisions that could arrive on Wednesday, which is the date expected by TuttoMercatoWeb. The first would see Juventus handed a 3-0 win for Napoli’s failure to play the game, whereas the other would have the game rearranged to be played at a later date.

Even if the Partenopei aren’t hit with a 3-0 defeat, they could face a one-point deduction for failing to complete the fixture.

Il Mattino have reported that Napoli are well placed to fight their cause and that they should be able to avoid the defeat but also the one-point deduction.

There was some good news for Gennaro Gattuso’s side earlier on Tuesday morning as the latest round of swab tests at the club returned no new positive cases of COVID-19.