Marotta: There was a clear and obvious penalty for Inter

Inter director Giuseppe Marotta criticized referee Marco Piccinini and VAR after the Nerazzurri were denied a penalty during Saturday’s match with Parma.

The Nerazzurri came back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw with the Ducali, but it came with some controversy as well.

With Inter down 2-1, Ivan Perisic was hauled down in the penalty area by Norbert Balogh, however Piccinini waved play on with VAR also failing to intervene.

As a result Marotta spoke with Sky Sport Italia immediately after the match.

“The coach will talk about the match. This isn’t an attempt to create an alibi because that isn’t our style, but as Inter director I have to express my opinions on the officiating seen thus far,” he stated.

“I say this because it’s the only way to do so, we don’t have other avenues. There is a regulatory gap with VAR as it only intervenes in cases where there is a clear mistake by the referee and this creates a series of mistakes.

“Today there was a clear penalty for Inter, so either the referee must be attentive or VAR must intervene. Otherwise there is a strong feeling of inequality that influences the result.

“Having said that our performance wasn’t the greatest and our coach will talk about it.

“I and the entire world of football are open to help from technology, as it should cut down on mistakes. I want to call out the rules surrounding VAR, because it’s only right that referees be more attentive given that it’s only directors or coaches that are criticized.

“I think that feeling penalized goes along with these mistakes. But when a mistake is repeated….We should have had another penalty against Benevento that wasn’t given by Piccinini.”