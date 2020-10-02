Napoli announce Zielinski has COVID-19

Piotr Zielinski has tested positive for COVID-19, with Napoli making the announcement after the club’s second round of swab tests.

The round of tests come after the Azzurri took on Genoa last Sunday, with the Grifone revealing several positive cases after the contest.

As things stand Genoa have 14 players and five staff members that have tested positive.

“At the end of the processing of the swabs from yesterday, the footballer Piotr Zielinski and the collaborator (extra team group) Giandomenico Cosi tested positive for COVID-19,” read a statement on the Napoli website.

The news means Zielinski will miss Poland’s upcoming international matches along with Napoli’s match with Juventus on Sunday.

Gennaro Gattuso and the rest of his squad will undergo a further round of tests on Saturday, with the club set to travel to Turin soon after depending on the results.