Lazio president wants to freeze Luis Alberto out of squad

Claudio Lotito wants to freeze Luis Alberto out of the Lazio squad after his recent outburst on social media.

The Spanish midfielder criticised the Aquile patron on social media on Friday for acquiring a plane and accused him of now paying the players’ wages, which has infuriated both Lotito and Biancocelesti sporting director Igli Tare.

According to Il Messaggero, Luis Alberto could be fined €50,000 by the club for his comments and the president wants to freeze him out of the squad.

Lotito does not want to overrule any squad decisions made by Simone Inzaghi and he will let the Lazio coach have the final decision on whether the attacking midfielder stays in the squad or not.

Apparently Tare and Luis Alberto have not spoken to each other in days and it is likely that the Spaniard will be sold at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

The midfielder has scored one goal in six Serie A games so far this season.