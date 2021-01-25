Conte to receive a two-game ban

Inter coach Antonio Conte is likely to be punished with a two games ban for the red card he received during the game against Udinese last Saturday.

Conte was dismissed by referee Fabio Maresca because of his protests during stoppage time. The altercation between him and the referee has continued after the game too with Udinese’s players forced to divide them while Maresca was telling Conte: “You have to accept the outcome, even if you didn’t win”.

Despite these scenes, according to Corriere della Sera’s reconstruction of events, Conte’s ban won’t be long.

Following the intervention of Giuseppe Marotta, Conte had the chance to apologise to Maresca minutes after the argument.

If the two games ban is confirmed, Conte will miss out the matches against Benevento and Fiorentina.