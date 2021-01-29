Cristiano Ronaldo investigated for allegedly breaking coronavirus restrictions

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez are under investigation for an alleged breach of COVID-19 rules in Italy.

The Juventus star was left out of the squad when the Bianconeri brushed aside SPAL in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday evening, taking full advantage to celebrate the birthday of his girlfriend in the mountains of Val d’Aosta.

TuttoMercatoWeb and other outlets have reported that as Juventus strolled into the semi-finals, Ronaldo and Rodriguez were enjoying the snow in Courmayeur for her 27th birthday, as shown on her social media pages.

The videos have since been deleted but have seemingly led to an investigation as to Ronaldo’s whereabouts with the Portuguese forward facing a fine of €400 for moving from Piemonte to the aforementioned ski resort in Valle d’Aosta, both of which are orange zones in Italy, meaning travel for pleasure is forbidden.

Although Ronaldo will have probably find the change to pay the fine – making that sum of money in just seven minutes – it brings into question his attitude toward the global pandemic as things show little signs of improvement.