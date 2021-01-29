Juventus plan Chiesa-style deal for Scamacca

Juventus are in pursuit of Sassuolo forward Gianluca Scamacca as they continue to attempt to bolster their squad.

The 22-year-old is enjoying a successful spell on loan at Genoa and has caught the eye of Bianconeri boss Andrea Pirlo.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the deal would be similar to that which brought Federico Chiesa to Turin, in which Juventus would pay for the player over four seasons with a final sum of €15 million being reached. Sassuolo, however, are said to be holding out for something more appealing over a shorter period.

Another name that is being touted as part of the deal is that of Nicolo Fagioli, a promising 19-year-old midfielder who was handed his debut by Pirlo in midweek as Juventus hammered SPAL in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.

Should neither option appeal to the Neroverdi then Scamacca could potentially return to provide cover for Francesco Caputo with Roberto Di Zerbi keen to have the striker back at his disposal.

Scamacca has scored twice in eight Serie A starts this season but has impressed with his overall play and willingness to work off the ball too.