Ghoulam to undergo surgery for ruptured ACL

Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam is injured once again, he was taken off after 20 minutes against Bologna on Sunday night. It was his first league start since mid-December against Sampdoria.

The 30-year-old struggled with a rupture in his left cruciate ligament, as a result, he will be operated at Villa Stuarti in Rome on Monday.

“Faouzi Ghoulam, who came of yesterday in the first half of Napoli-Bologna, underwent checks at Villa Stuarti in Rome,” read a club statement on Monday. “Tests revealed a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the medial meniscus of the left knee.

“Ghoulam, assisted by the head of the blue medical staff Dr. Canonico, will be operated on by Professor Mariani today at Villa Stuarti.”

Ghoulam has featured 11 times in Serie A this season, starting only three of those.

His injuries continue to haunt him, forcing him to only play nine times last season. The last time he played more than 16 league games was back in the 2016/17 campaign.