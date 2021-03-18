Lazio need to strengthen, they can no longer blame COVID

Lazio waved goodbye to the Champions League on Wednesday night meaning that, disappointingly, there are no Italian teams left in Europe’s top club competition.

A 2-1 loss to Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena confirmed a 6-2 hammering over two legs for Simone Inzaghi’s men and there’s no hiding from the fact that last summer’s signings have flopped and the pandemic can no longer be to blame.

Inzaghi must land a top-four place in Serie A and must once again go into the market, but this time for guaranteed quality, as was written in Il Messaggero.

Inzaghi needed those marquee signings last summer and after seven months it’s evident that the likes of Vedat Muriqi and Mohamed Fares just haven’t performed to the levels expected of them.

Their scarce use and even scarcer performances have left Lazio needing to play catch-up in Serie A too.

The Aquile are presently seventh consecutive Serie A, six points behind fourth-placed Atalanta with a game in hand, heading into Sunday’s game away at Udinese.

After Sunday, Lazio’s next three should all be seen as winnable – a trip to Hellas Verona sandwiched in between two home games against Spezia and Benevento – with Inzaghi needing to get the best out of a squad that have failed to meet high expectations after doing so well last season.