Sacchi: Atalanta are the closest Italian team to the European elite

Sacchi: Atalanta are the closest Italian team to the European elite
Date: 18th March 2021 at 2:00pm
Written by:

Ex- Milan coach Arrigo believes Atalanta were Serie A’s best chance at Champions League success this season.

It’s been a disappointing two weeks for Italian , as Juventus, Lazio, and Atalanta were all eliminated from the Champions League in the round of 16

Despite their tame exit at the hands of Real , Sacchi believes ’s style of play was closest to what is needed to win the tournament.

Writing in La dello Sport, Sacchi said: “La Dea are the Italian team closest to international football. It was not a defeat, but a confirmation of the goodness of the work undertaken by Gasperini and his boys.”

He went on to discuss the difficult place Italian football now finds itself in, in the philosophical manner only Sacchi could.

“The road is that of innovation,” he said. “The Italian way of understanding this sport is ancient and the son of a cultural refusal to change.

“As a result we are not approaching the , but the past. The international results of the last 11 years have been disheartening and condemn us”.

 

Related articles