Veltroni: Prandelli quit because football is sick

Cesare Prandelli’s decision to walk away from Fiorentina may have been met with some surprise but it does highlight the fact that there’s no hiding from the modern-day football machine and all that it stands for.

The 63-year-old left La Viola after last Sunday’s 3-2 defeat to AC Milan, signalling the end of his second spell in charge of the club, stating personal reasons led to the decision.

Giuseppe Lachini took over at the helm but the reasons as to why Prandelli left bring into question the goings-on within the game, according to journalist Walter Veltroni.

“Football is a ruthless machine and a sick one at that,” Veltroni wrote in La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Prandelli didn’t want to let his own discomfort have repercussions on the team, nor the people of the city [Florence].

“Football should be a sport that makes you cry with emotion but it’s just become a business.”

The journalist then went on to say that, with brighter times may come more enjoyable moments in football too, as is hoped by every lover of the beautiful game.

“We only hope that, after this COVID hell, stadiums and hearts will be full again and the game will once again bring us joy,” he concluded.