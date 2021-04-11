Borja Mayoral fires Roma past Bologna

Conor Clancy Date: 11th April 2021 at 7:54pm
Written by:

Roma kept their hopes of a top-four finish alive as they beat 1-0 at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening.

Borja Mayoral got the game’s only in the first half with a coolly taken finish, them still within touching distance of Eternal City rivals Lazio, who had beaten Hellas Verona earlier on Sunday.

Mattias Svanberg and Rodrigo Palacio both had chances for the Rossoblu early in the first half, and Antonio Mirante had to be at his to deny Soriano an opener.

On the stroke of half time, Roma got their noses in front. Midway between the halfway line and Bologna’s goal, Mayoral beat the oncoming Lukasz Skorupski to the ball and elegantly lifted the ball over the ‘keeper before tapping into an empty goal.

There was little of note that happened in the second half. had a shot stopped by Skorupski and Rick Karsdorp was slow to act when in on goal late on, passing up a chance to kill the game off.

 

