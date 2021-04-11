Borja Mayoral fires Roma past Bologna

Roma kept their hopes of a top-four finish alive as they beat Bologna 1-0 at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening.

Borja Mayoral got the game’s only goal in the first half with a coolly taken finish, leaving them still within touching distance of Eternal City rivals Lazio, who had beaten Hellas Verona earlier on Sunday.

Mattias Svanberg and Rodrigo Palacio both had chances for the Rossoblu early in the first half, and Antonio Mirante had to be at his best to deny Roberto Soriano an opener.

On the stroke of half time, Roma got their noses in front. Midway between the halfway line and Bologna’s goal, Mayoral beat the oncoming Lukasz Skorupski to the ball and elegantly lifted the ball over the ‘keeper before tapping into an empty goal.

There was little of note that happened in the second half. Bruno Peres had a shot stopped by Skorupski and Rick Karsdorp was slow to act when in on goal late on, passing up a chance to kill the game off.