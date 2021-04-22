La7 Director responds to Super League: Football is not like the Playstation

The director of Italian TV Channel La7, Enrico Mantana, has hit out at the recent Super League plans.

Explaining why he is against the formation of an elite league for the world’s biggest clubs, he cited the results the two Milan clubs suffered last night. Inter were held to a 1-1 draw by Spezia and AC Milan were beaten 2-1 by Sassuolo.

“Matches like Spezia-Inter or Milan-Sassuolo make it clear even to the most passionate fans that football is another thing compared to the Playstation,” Mantana said, “precisely because it allows even those who are not part of the aristocracy of the big clubs to dream and play it”.

He went on to discuss current Sampdoria coach, Claudio Ranieri. Ranieri has coached Chelsea, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, and Inter Milan in the past, all of whom attempted to join the Super League. He has also won the Premier League with Leicester City, who were 5000/1 to win the league.

“Ask Claudio Ranieri, the only one to have coached four of the 12 big names in the ghostly Super League, what his best season was,” he said.

“If you love football, you already know the answer, that of the triumph with Leicester. Sport is unpredictable and therefore beautiful”.