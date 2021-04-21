Milan release Super League statement, but fail to announce exit from the competition

AC Milan became the ninth of the European Super League clubs to release a statement seemingly distancing themselves from the project, though they curiously avoided stating that they were leaving the proposed competition.

Inter had pulled out of the competition earlier on Wednesday, following the exit of the six English clubs – Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham – on Tuesday night.

“We accepted the invitation to participate in the Super League project with the genuine intention to deliver the best possible European competition for football fans around the world and in the best interest of the club and our own fans,” read an official statement from Milan on Wednesday afternoon. “Change is not always easy, but evolution is necessary for progress, and the structures of European football have evolved and changed over the decades.

“However, the voices and the concerns of fans around the world have clearly been expressed about the Super League, and AC Milan must be sensitive to the voice of those who love this wonderful sport.

“We will continue to work hard to deliver a sustainable model for football.”

Milan face Sassuolo in Serie A on Wednesday, a game that Neroverdi boss Roberto De Zerbi said that he would have chosen not to play had he been given the choice because of Milan’s participation in the Super League.