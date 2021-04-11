Roma Player Ratings: Bomber Borja decides it

Roma kept their hopes of a top-four finish alive as they beat Bologna 1-0 at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening.

Borja Mayoral got the game’s only goal in the first half with a coolly taken finish, leaving them still within touching distance of Eternal City rivals Lazio, who had beaten Hellas Verona earlier on Sunday.

Ratings:

Mirante 6.5; Mancini 6.5, Fazio 6, Ibanez 6.5; Reynolds 6 (77′ Karsdorp n/r), Villar 6, Diawara 6, Bruno Peres; Pedro 5.5 (68′ Mkhitaryan 6), Perez 5.5 (77′ Pellegrini n/r); Mayoral 6.5 (84′ Pastore n/r).

Player of the Match – Borja Mayoral

There really wasn’t a lot in it, but the Spaniard got the game’s only goal and edges it for that alone. He showed great composure to round Lukasz Skorupski and tap into an open goal, again proving to be an important player.