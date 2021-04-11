Roma Player Ratings: Bomber Borja decides it

Conor Clancy Date: 11th April 2021 at 8:40pm
Roma kept their hopes of a top-four finish alive they beat Bologna 1-0 at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening.

Borja Mayoral got the game’s only goal in the first half with a coolly taken finish, leaving them still within touching distance of Eternal City rivals Lazio, who had beaten Verona earlier on Sunday.

Ratings:

Mirante 65; Mancini 6.5, 6, Ibanez 6.5; Reynolds 6 (77′ Karsdorp n/r), Villar 6, Diawara 6, Bruno Peres; 5.5 (68′ Mkhitaryan 6), Perez 5.5 (77′ Pellegrini n/r); Mayoral 6.5 (84′ Pastore n/r).

Player of the Match – Borja Mayoral

There really wasn’t a lot in it, but the Spaniard got the game’s only goal and edges it for that alone. He showed great composure to round Lukasz and tap into an open goal, again proving to be an important player.

 

