Roma player ratings: Mayoral rare positive for woeful Giallorossi

Roma squandered an early lead to fall to a 3-1 defeat to Torino at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Serie A on Sunday.

Borja Mayoral struck with only three minutes gone to give the Giallorossi the advantage, but they struggled against waves of attacks and were undone when Antonio Sanabria headed in on the hour mark.

Late goals from Simone Zaza and Tomas Rincon sealed the win for the hosts, whilst Roma’s afternoon was compounded by a red card to midfielder Amadou Diawara.

Ratings:

Mirante 5; Ibanez 5.5, Cristante 6, Fazio 5; Reynolds 5 (’75 Karsdorp 6), Veretout 6.5 (’65 Diawara 5), Villar 6 (’83 Pastore N/A), Bruno Peres 6; Carles Perez 6, Pedro 6 (’45 Mkhitaryan 6); Borja Mayoral 6.5 (’75 Dzeko 6)

Player of the match: Borja Mayoral

A rare bright spark in an otherwise dreadful display for Roma, the Spanish striker showed his eye for goal by timing his run and getting into the box to fire home. He made plenty of clever movements but was let down by poor passing from teammates.