Torino another point closer to safety after Bologna draw

It ended 1-1 at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara as Bologna hosted Torino on Wednesday evening.

In what was a game of huge importance for Torino as their battle against the drop continued, goals from Musa Barrow and Rolando Mandragora provided the main highlights of the night

Danger was created early on as Riccardo Orsolini’s brilliant long shot flew close to the left post in the 17th minute, causing a scare for the visitors.

Torino reacted five minutes later, after a skillful combination by the midfield, Andrea Belotti was found in the box, only to shoot right at Lukasz Skorupski.

Barrow made Il Gallo pay as soon as the next attack. Roberto Soriano recovered the ball in the centre of the pitch and sent a precise through ball to the striker, who buried it from outside the box to open the scoring.

Simone Zaza almost equalised early on in the second half as he was sent in by Belotti early on in the second half, failing to beat the keeper as the ball went behind for a corner.

They eventually did get their goal, though. Less than ten minutes later, after Bologna poorly cleared from a crowded box, it fell through to Mandragora outside the box and he deliciously struck, finding the top-right corner.

Both sides had to eventually share the points as Bologna stay 11th while Torino are slowly but surely looking less likely to fall into Serie B.

Toro will be looking over their shoulders again though as Cagliari won their second straight game away to Udinese.