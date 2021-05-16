AC Milan vs Cagliari: When and Where to watch in the USA

Date: 16th May 2021 at 12:41pm
AC Milan welcome Cagliari to the Stadio San Siro on Sunday in Serie A with the Rossoneri aiming to keep up their hunt for a League place.

With absent, will likely lead the attack for Stefano Pioli’s team, who need three points after Juventus beat recently-crowned champions Inter on Saturday, thanks to from Cristiano Ronaldo and Player of the Match Juan Cuadrado

Cagliari, on the other hand, will hope that Joao Pedro can add to his tally of 16 Serie A goals as Leonardo Semplici’s team continue their gutsy fight for Serie A status.

When and where to watch

The match is on ESPN+, Italia Nord America in the USA.

With kick-off set for 20:45 CEST, the game will start at 14:45 EST and 11:45 PT on Saturday.

 

