AC Milan vs Cagliari: When and Where to watch in the USA

AC Milan welcome Cagliari to the Stadio San Siro on Sunday in Serie A with the Rossoneri aiming to keep up their hunt for a Champions League place.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic absent, Ante Rebic will likely lead the attack for Stefano Pioli’s team, who need three points after Juventus beat recently-crowned champions Inter on Saturday, thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Player of the Match Juan Cuadrado.

Cagliari, on the other hand, will hope that top scorer Joao Pedro can add to his tally of 16 Serie A goals as Leonardo Semplici’s team continue their gutsy fight for Serie A status.

When and where to watch

The match is live on ESPN+, Rai Italia Nord America in the USA.

With kick-off set for 20:45 CEST, the game will start at 14:45 EST and 11:45 PT on Saturday.