Inter contact Inzaghi, Lazio boss interested

Inter are already planning for life without Antonio Conte and the Italian champions have made contact with Lazio’s Simone Inzaghi about becoming their new coach.

Having won the club’s first Serie A title in 11 years, Conte looks set to walk away from the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza this week due to the club’s plans to sell players this summer and cut their salary bill by up to 20 percent.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Conte could leave by as soon as Thursday evening, and now Inzaghi has emerged as a candidate.

As per SempreInter.com, the Nerazzurri reached out to Inzaghi on Monday. The Lazio boss has informed the Nerazzurri that he is interested in replacing Conte.

Inzaghi’s contract at the Stadio Olimpico is set to expire at the end of June, and he has told Inter that he is interested in succeeding the former Juventus, Chelsea and Italy boss in Milan.

No formal negotiations have taken place as of yet, but will likely move forward once Conte’s future has been decided definitively.