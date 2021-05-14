Juventus vs Inter: When and where to watch in the USA, kick-off time and channel

Juventus host Inter in Serie A on Saturday evening with Andrea Pirlo’s team desperate to save their season by securing a Champions League place.

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to add to his impressive tally of 28 league goals in the week in which he bagged his 100th goal for the Turin club. American Weston McKennie could also feature.

Serie A is the third league he’s achieved the milestone in, following his success in the Premier League and La Liga with Manchester United and Real Madrid respectively, scoring well over 100 for the latter.

On the other hand, Antonio Conte will once again rely on Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez to get the job done as his team look to edge over the 90-point mark in the league. The champions beat Roma in midweek.

The Bianconeri need three points to keep up the pressure on fourth-placed Napoli in order to seal a place in the top four while Inter are simply looking to continue celebrating in style.

When and where to watch Juventus vs Inter

The game will be shown live on ESPN+ and Rai Italia Nord America.

With kick-off set for 18:00 CEST, the game will start at 12:00 EST and 09:00 PT on Saturday.