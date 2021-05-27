Lazio confirm Inzaghi exit

Simone Inzaghi will leave Lazio this summer, likely to take the vacant post at Inter left by Antonio Conte’s exit on Wednesday.

In just 33 words and no mention of Inzaghi’s name, the Biancocelesti did confirm that Inzaghi had changed his mind about renewing with the club. Prior to Conte leaving Inter, Inzaghi had looked set to extend his stay at the Stadio Olimpico and was ready to pen a new deal with the club.

“We respect the change of heart of a coach and, before that, a player, who for a long time attached his name to the Lazio family and to a lot of Biancocelesti success,” the short statement read.

Inzaghi spent five successful years with Lazio, winning the Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana titles.