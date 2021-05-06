Pioli looks to add flair on the right at AC Milan

The main objective of AC Milan is to improve the right-hand side of their team for next season as they look to strengthen.

One of Stefano Pioli’s main concerns is the lack of creativity and flair down the right-hand side of his formation with Davide Calabria set to be replaced, and the wanted man is Lucas Vazquez of Real Madrid.

The versatile 29-year-old midfielder turned right-back – whose contract is set to expire in the summer – is top of Pioli’s list of targets, as reported on Tuttomercatoweb.

The Rossoneri are said to be after players with more flare, especially as Samu Castillejo looks set to leave in the summer, with several clubs in Spain showing an interest in the winger.

Should Vazquez want more than Milan can afford then they’ll turn their attention elsewhere and another outside shot could be Danilo D’Ambrosio of rivals Inter, whose contract is also up for renewal.