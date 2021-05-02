Roma Player Ratings: Mkhitaryan the best of a bad bunch

Roma were beaten 2-0 by Sampdoria on Sunday at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. The Giallorossi were well beaten as they failed to deliver a performance capable of causing Sampdoria any real problems.

In a generally below-par performance from the whole team, not many made the case to deserve any credit.

Ratings:

Fuzato 4.5; Mancini 5.5, Smalling 5.5, Kumbulla 5.5 (64′ Ibanez 5.5); Bruno Peres 5.5, Cristante 5.5, Villar 5.5, ( 83′ Darboe N/A) Santon5.5 (68′ Karsdrop 5.5); Mkhitaryan 6, Dzeko 4.5, Borja Mayoral 5.5 ( 68′ Pastore 5.5)

Player of the Match – Henrikh Mkhitaryan

This is a case of the best of a bad bunch. Being the only positive in a lacklustre team. He was the only creative spark. Playing two or three key passes for his teammates to have an opportunity on goal is what is expected from a player in his position and he delivered on his expectation unfortunately his teammates didn’t convert them into goals.