Sampdoria pile more misery on Roma

Roma were beaten 2-0 by Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in the late Serie A evening kick off on Sunday.

Jakub Jankto and Adrien Silva scored to give Sampdoria an impressive home win solidifying their position in the top ten and leaving Roma looking over their shoulder with Sassuolo only two points behind them after drawing with Atalanta earlier in the day, with a result that secured Inter’s first Scudetto in a decade.

The match was a tight and quiet affair until the final moments of the first half, when Roma squandered their best chance as Edin Dzeko dribbled past the goalkeeper but couldn’t find the right angle to give his team the lead.

Sampdoria replied immediately taking full advantage of an awful mistake by Roma goalkeeper Daniel Fuzto who misplaced a pass straight to Morten Thorsby, allowing him to attack down the right before setting up for Adrien Silva who calmly finished in to the corner.

The home side doubled their lead when Jakub Jankto was played through and fired low past Fuzato. The Giallorossi were handed an opportunity to get back into the game from the penalty spot but Dzeko had his effort saved by Edil Audero.

The loss marks another disappointing evening for Roma to add more misery after the heavy defeat in the Europa League against Manchester United.