Torino want Juric to replace Nicola
Date: 21st May 2021 at 9:00pm
Davide Nicola has blown his chance of being handed a renewal by Torino as owner Urbano Cairo starts his search for a new coach.

Il confirmed their Serie A status with a goalless draw with Lazio in Rome, in turn relegating Benevento, but the fact that they left it so late, coupled with some shocking performances – including a 7-0 home drubbing by AC Milan – has led Cairo to look elsewhere.

The coach at the top of the club’s most-wanted list is Ivan Juric, according to La Stampa.

The coach is seen as the ideal man for the underachieving club, while the name of Gattuso has also been thrown in the ring.

However, the current Napoli boss is said to have his eyes on clubs more likely to challenge for a position at the top end of the table, Lazio being one.

 

