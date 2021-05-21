Torino want Juric to replace Nicola

Davide Nicola has blown his chance of being handed a contract renewal by Torino as owner Urbano Cairo starts his search for a new coach.

Il Toro confirmed their Serie A status with a goalless draw with Lazio in Rome, in turn relegating Benevento, but the fact that they left it so late, coupled with some shocking performances – including a 7-0 home drubbing by AC Milan – has led Cairo to look elsewhere.

The coach at the top of the club’s most-wanted list is Ivan Juric, according to La Stampa.

The Hellas Verona coach is seen as the ideal man for the underachieving Turin club, while the name of Gennaro Gattuso has also been thrown in the ring.

However, the current Napoli boss is said to have his eyes on clubs more likely to challenge for a position at the top end of the table, Lazio being one.