Castrovilli keen to impress and earn move

It’s been a week that Gaetano Castrovilli will never forget after his last-minute call-up to Italy’s 26-man squad in place of the injured Lorenzo Pellegrini, and it could just be the start for the Azzurri midfielder.

After being called up as Pellegrini’s replacement, the 24-year-old midfielder had to rearrange his summer and in doing so cancelled his luxury holiday in Seychelles.

A somewhat hit-and-miss season for the Fiorentina saw him excluded from Roberto Mancini’s initial list but Euro 2020 is the perfect occasion to win himself the big move that he thought he’d have made previously, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.

The midfielder got five goals and three assists from 34 Serie A games and will hope to rekindle the form that he had showed during 2019/20 if he’s called upon during the next month.

If he manages to do so then he could once again put himself in the spotlight to force a big move at club level after the Euros.

Napoli are said to be his biggest admirers but Juventus, Roma, AC Milan and Atalanta would all be in line to make a move for Castrovilli, should he manage to give his best for his country.