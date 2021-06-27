Italy set new world record for minutes without conceding

Conor Clancy Date: 27th June 2021 at 4:07pm
The records just keep coming for Roberto Mancini’s Italy this summer, who are now unbeaten in their last 31 games and have won each of their four so far at 0

Gli Azzurri, in reaching the quarter-finals of this summer’s European Championship, have won a lot of plaudits for their attractive brand of , their relentless pressing and what they do in possession.

But prior to conceding to Sasa Kalajdzic in the 114th minute against Austria at Wembley, in a 2-1 win in the last 16 of Euro 2020, Italy had gone 1,168 minutes without conceding a single goal. In doing so, Mancini’s Azzurri set a new world record.

The run began on October 14, 2020, after had scored for the Netherlands in Bergamo in a 1-1 draw.

The previous record was also held by Italy between 1972 and 1974 under coach Ferruccio Valcareggi. Then, Gli Azzurri didn’t concede a goal for 1,143 minutes.

played every minute of that incredible run, but this time the minutes have been shared by (987), Salvatore (91), Alessio Cragno (63), and Alex Meret (27).

 

