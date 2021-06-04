Morata open to Ateltico Madrid return: It would be nice to be trained by Simeone again

Alvaro Morata has hinted at a possible return to Atletico Madrid as his current loan spell at Juventus comes to an end.

The Spanish striker has been on loan at Juventus for the 2020/21 season, in which he made 32 appearances and picked up 11 goals. The Bianconeri have an option to extend the loan for another season, which they look set to do in the coming weeks.

That being said, Morata has spoken of his desire to play for Atletico coach Diego Simeone again one day.

Speaking in an interview with Radio Onda Cero about his future, the Spaniard said: “I don’t know what will happen. It would be nice to be trained by Simeone again. I will play where they want me most.”

Juventus likely want to keep Morata as an option up front just in case Cristiano Ronaldo, as many believe he will, leaves the club this summer.