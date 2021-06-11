Spinazzola: I want to have a great Euro 2020 with Italy

Leonardo Spinazzola was named the Player of the Match in Italy’s 3-0 victory against Turkey in their Group A match at EURO 2020 and he is hoping to maintain his spot at left-back throughout the tournament.

The Roma defender started in place of Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea, and he cited playing with Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini at Juventus in 2018/19 as a reason for adapting into the Italian backline quickly.

“Seeing Chiellini and Bonucci is important, I had the pleasure of playing with Giorgio for a year,” Spinazzola said in his press conference.

“I know how he plays games and it is good for everyone. I hope to be fit, like everyone else. I hope that I have a great Euros, always play these games, and go as far as possible.

“We were already aware of our strengths, we have peace of mind, we know what we have to do.”