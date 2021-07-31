Maignan: Donnarumma did a great job at AC Milan, now my story starts

Mike Maignan praised his predecessor at AC Milan Gianluigi Donnarumma but he is willing to prove his worth with I Rossoneri.

The 26-year-old French goalkeeper starred for Lille in the 2020/21 season as they went on to win the Ligue 1 title for the first time since 2010/11, and he will replace the Italian international, who has joined French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

“As I have said already, he always did a great job at Milan and Donnarumma also have his contribution,” Maignan said in his press conference.

“He made his history but I start with mine.”

Maignan remained modest about his abilities and he believes that playing in Italy will improve his overall game.

“I would say that perhaps my strong point is concentration, mentally I am always very present,” he said.

“From a technical, tactical, and athletic point of view, I am here to improve and I will do it for my entire career.”