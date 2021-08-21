Calhanoglu trolls AC Milan after brilliant Inter debut

Hakan Calhanoglu was undoubtedly the star of the show on his Inter debut, and seemingly after the game he made a veiled insult towards his former team, and the Nerazzurri’s fierce rivals AC Milan.

Inter began the defence of their Serie A title with a thumping 4-0 win over Genoa at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday evening, with Calhanoglu himself getting in on the act with a goal and an assist. After the match though he seemed to take a dig at his former teammates at Milan.

“It’s easy to play with teammates who have quality,” Calhanoglu told DAZN. “Understanding their movement is easier.

“I have to thank the fans for the affection [they showed], I will do my best for Inter. The reason I’m here is because of [Simone] Inzaghi and [Piero] Ausilio.”

Calhanoglu involvement in two goals during his first 14 minutes for Inter was a stark contrast to his form with Milan as it took nine games for him to do the same with the Rossoneri.

Winning Serie A start for Inter

Milan Skriniar headed the home side in front, with Hakan Calhanoglu getting an assist, then the Turk doubled the lead. Ivan Perisic then had a goal ruled out for offside. Arturo Vidal and Edin Dzeko then completed the rout in the second half with Calhanoglu also having another goal disallowed. The champions have set out their stall, and might not be that easy to dethrone.