Eriksen thanks AC Milan defender Kjaer

Christian Eriksen has thanked Denmark teammate and AC Milan defender Simon Kjaer for the part he played in saving his life after the Inter star suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020.

Although they represent opposite sides of the Milan Derby in Serie A, Eriksen and Kjaer have been teammates and close friends for a number of years with the Danish national team, and the defender has been recognised for his heroics in Copenhagen by being awarded the UEFA President’s Award.

“I would like to thank Morten [Skjoldager], Morten [Boesen] and the medical team who helped in Parken on June 12,” Eriksen said. “You did a fantastic job and saved my life.

“Big thanks to my friend and captain Simon and my teammates in the Danish team for your support, both on June 12 and afterwards.

“Thanks to all the fans who have sent messages to me and my family. It means a lot and has given us strength and support. Thank you.”