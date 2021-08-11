Ibrahimovic set to miss AC Milan’s first Serie A game

Date: 11th August 2021 at 6:37pm
is set to miss ’s season-opening game against . The Swede picked up a knee injury in early May of the last season and is smoothly recovering.

However, a lot of caution remains around the 39-year-old as it is not his first hurt in that area. Ibra would have wanted to be there at the start of the new campaign but the medical staff at Milanello are likely to postpone his appearance.

The Swedish veteran, who has been accused by a teammate of being tough to train with, made 19 Serie A appearances for Milan and played an important role for ’s side. In those, he scored 15 goals and provided a further two assists.

 

