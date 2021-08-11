Ibrahimovic set to miss AC Milan’s first Serie A game

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to miss AC Milan’s season-opening game against Sampdoria. The Swede picked up a knee injury in early May of the last season and is smoothly recovering.

However, a lot of caution remains around the 39-year-old as it is not his first hurt in that area. Ibra would have wanted to be there at the start of the new Serie A campaign but the medical staff at Milanello are likely to postpone his appearance.

The Swedish veteran, who has been accused by a teammate of being tough to train with, made 19 Serie A appearances for Milan and played an important role for Stefano Pioli’s side. In those, he scored 15 goals and provided a further two assists.