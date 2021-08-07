Inter and Roma consider D’Ambrosio and Florenzi swap

Inter and Roma could contemplate switching right-backs, with Danilo D’Ambrosio potentially heading to I Giallorossi and Alessandro Florenzi going in the opposite direction.

Both clubs have changed coaches and the two Italian defenders have been advised to seek moves elsewhere.

Florenzi has returned from a loan spell with Paris Saint-Germain and, according to Il Messaggero, Roma do not consider the 30-year-old to be a part of their project.

The Rome native has been put on the transfer market and Inter look the most likely to acquire his services.

Meanwhile, D’Ambrosio is not considered to be a part of the plans of new Biscione coach Simone Inzaghi, making a swap between the two defenders more likely.

The Naples native scored three goals in 19 Serie A matches for Inter during the 2020/21 season.

Florenzi scored twice in 21 Ligue 1 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain, and he also represented Italy at Euro 2020, coming on as a substitute in the victory against England in the final.