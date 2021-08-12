Inter are serious about Napoli’s Insigne

Inter are very serious about their known interest in Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne, but a move for the Italian may have to wait until next summer.

The offer that Inter have reportedly made to Napoli is for €15 million plus Alexis Sanchez. This will almost certainly not work because the €7 million a year wages that Alexis Sanchez earns are far too high for Napoli to pay.

Aurelio De Laurentiis has made it clear that it would take €30 million to sign the Neapolitan this summer, but that is a figure far too high for Inter.

As has been reported by Corriere dello Sport, Insigne is very keen on joining Inter as they have offered him €6 million a year for four seasons. With just one year left on Insigne‘s Napoli contract, Inter could revisit the situation in January or the summer of 2022.