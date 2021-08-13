Inter close in on PSV and Netherlands defender

Inter close in on PSV and Netherlands defender
Vito Doria Date: 13th August 2021 at 2:30pm
has become a transfer target for Inter and the Italian giants are preparing a bid for the right-back.

I Nerazzurri are looking for a replacement for Achraf Hakimi, who was sold to Paris Saint-Germain in July, and the 25-year-old impressed with his performances for The at .

La reports that PSV Eindhoven are not interested in any loan deals and they are asking for €20 million, but they acknowledge that no club will be willing to pay any more than that for .

Inter CEO for sport is planning to offer the Dutch giants €12 million plus bonuses for the Dutch right-back and he should find out shortly if that figure is sufficient.

Dumfries is eager to join I Nerazurri and they are offering him a four-year contract worth €2.5m per season.

were eliminated from the European Championship by the in the Round of 16, and the 25-year-old made four appearances at the tournament, scoring twice.

 

