Inter close in on PSV and Netherlands defender

Denzel Dumfries has become a transfer target for Inter and the Italian giants are preparing a bid for the PSV Eindhoven right-back.

I Nerazzurri are looking for a replacement for Achraf Hakimi, who was sold to Paris Saint-Germain in July, and the 25-year-old impressed with his performances for The Netherlands at Euro 2020.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that PSV Eindhoven are not interested in any loan deals and they are asking for €20 million, but they acknowledge that no club will be willing to pay any more than that for Dumfries.

Inter CEO for sport Giuseppe Marotta is planning to offer the Dutch giants €12 million plus bonuses for the Dutch right-back and he should find out shortly if that figure is sufficient.

Dumfries is eager to join I Nerazurri and they are offering him a four-year contract worth €2.5m per season.

The Netherlands were eliminated from the European Championship by the Czech Republic in the Round of 16, and the 25-year-old made four appearances at the tournament, scoring twice.