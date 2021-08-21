Calhanoglu show inspires Inter win

Inter got their attempted Serie A title defence off to a perfect start on Saturday evening as they beat Genoa 4-0 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

New boy Hakan Calhanoglu was in inspired form, scoring and assisting inside 15 minutes to send Simone Inzaghi‘s side on their way to all three points on the opening day of the season.

Calhanoglu found the net himself with a gorgeous long-range strike just moments after assisting Milan Skriniar‘s opener with a perfectly delivered corner.

Both Ivan Perisic and Calhanoglu himself had goals ruled out for offside, but Arturo Vidal bagged Inter’s third and Edin Dzeko got his debut goal to complete the scoring late on.