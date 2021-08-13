Inter would need a price drop to still pursue Nahitan Nandez after Denzel Dumfries breakthrough

There is an outside chance that Inter will still resurrect their deal with Cagliari to sign Nahitan Nandez this summer but it may require a drop in the price of the Uruguayan.

I Nerazzurri have been negotiating with Cagliari for much of the summer over the 25-year-old midfielder who many felt could become the replacement for Achraf Hakimi, as well as providing cover in central midfield.

The breakthrough in negotiations for PSV Eindhoven’s Denzel Dumfries has put a stop to Nandez’s dream move though, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The 25-year-old could certainly still play a role for Inter if signed but the fee of €26 million that was agreed with Cagliari would likely need to be reduced if the deal is to be resurrected.

The only reason the transfer hadn’t happened much sooner was that the two clubs were €2 million apart on the loan fee as Nandez would have joined on loan for one year before the final transfer fee was paid.