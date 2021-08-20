Inzaghi wants Inter fan Thuram in Milan

Inter are preparing a bid for Marcus Thuram, in order to bolster their attack for the coming season.

The 24-year-old is currently on the books of Bundesliga outfit, Borussia Monchengladbach, and is valued at around €30 million by the Germans.

However, I Nerazzurri are lining up a bid of around €20 million, plus bonuses, to temp the player away, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The club hope to get the ball rolling by next week, so as though the deal is over the line before the end of the transfer window at the end of August.

The player signed for the German club from French side Guingamp in 2019 for a fee of €9 million. He managed eight goals and two assists in 29 games last season.

Ahead of facing Inter in the Champions League, Thuram admitted to having supported Inter as a child.