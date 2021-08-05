Lukaku’s Chelsea move to set new Italian football record

Romelu Lukaku is likely to break an Italian football record this summer, with the Belgian reportedly close to making a €130 million move to return to Chelsea from Inter.

The No.9 scored 24 Serie A goals last season to help Inter to their first Scudetto in 11 years, but he could now follow Achraf Hakimi in departing the Italian champions as the Nerazzurri look to find a way to resolve their financial problems.

According to both La Gazzetta dello Sport and Il Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea have had a bid of €100 million – with Marcos Alonso included – turned down by Inter, but there is the belief that the Italian side would accept €130m should it be offered.

A move for such a fee would make Lukaku the most expensive sale in Italian football history, beating Paul Pogba’s current record of €105 million, which Manchester United paid Juventus to sign the World Cup winner in 2016.