Lukaku’s Chelsea move to set new Italian football record

Lukaku’s Chelsea move to set new Italian football record
Conor Clancy Date: 5th August 2021 at 3:36pm
Written by:

Romelu Lukaku is likely to break an record this summer, with the Belgian reportedly close to making a €130 million move to return to Chelsea from Inter.

The No.9 scored 24 Serie A goals last season to help Inter to their first Scudetto in 11 years, but he could now follow Achraf Hakimi in departing the Italian as the Nerazzurri look to find a way to resolve their financial problems.

According to both La Gazzetta dello Sport and Il Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea have had a bid of €100 million – with Marcos Alonso included – turned down by Inter, but there is the belief that the Italian side would accept €130m should it be offered.

A move for such a fee would make Lukaku the most expensive in Italian football history, beating ’s current record of €105 million, which Manchester United paid Juventus to sign the World Cup winner in 2016.

 

Related articles