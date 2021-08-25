OFFICIAL: AC Milan sign Pellegri

AC Milan have completed the signing of former Genoa forward Pietro Pellegri from Monaco on an initial loan deal.

Having broken through with Il Grifone in Italian football, playing 33 times and scoring three times in Serie A, Pellegri earned a move to Monaco, where he would go on to score twice in 22 Ligue 1 appearances.

“AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of Pietro Pellegri from AS Monaco FC on a temporary loan basis, with the option to make the deal permanent, which becomes an obligation if certain conditions are met,” read a statement from Milan on Wednesday, confirming Pellegri’s arrival.

I Rossoneri got their 2021/22 season off to a winning start with a 1-0 win away at Sampdoria on Monday evening.