Inter have lost last season’s top goalscorer Romelu Lukaku, with the Belgian completing a €115 million return to former club Chelsea.

Ten years after originally signing for the London club, Lukaku has returned to Stamford Bridge as Inter continue to lose key parts of their title-winning team.

Achraf Hakimi and Antonio Conte had already departed, and Lukaku’s exit might just prompt other players to look for moves away from the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.