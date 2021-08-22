Roma v Fiorentina – Serie A 2021/22 – Video Highlights

Date: 23rd August 2021 at 1:03am
enjoyed a perfect debut on Sunday as he provided two assists to help his new side to a 3-1 win over Fiorentina, getting their season off to a strong start.

The former forward didn’t manage to get on the scoresheet himself, but was involved from the very off as he was brought down early by Bartlomiej Dragowski to earn the goalkeeper an early bath.

Abraham went on to provide two assists – first for and then for Jordan Veretout – with the second restoring Roma’s lead after had levelled for La Viola, with the hosts having been reduced to ten men themselves as was sent off. Veretout then tapped in his second, sealing the win for I Lupi.

 

