Solskjaer: Cristiano Ronaldo knows how Manchester United feel about him

Solskjaer: Cristiano Ronaldo knows how Manchester United feel about him
Conor Clancy Date: 27th August 2021 at 4:15pm
Written by:

boss has publicly opened the door for to make a dramatic return to Old Trafford this summer, with the Portuguese’s time at and in Serie A sure to come to an end.

confirmed in a press conference that the player had decided to leave the club, saying that he didn’t plan to play for Juventus again, and a move to had seemed the most likely. That move to join Pep Guardiola, though, has since fallen through as the Premier League champions walked away from negotiations.

“I didn’t think Cristiano was going to turn out leaving Juventus,” Solskjaer said in his own press conference on Friday. “It’s been speculation this morning, speculation the last few days, of course.

“I know Bruno [Fernandes] has been talking to him as well. He knows what we feel about him and if he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows that we’re here.

 

Related articles