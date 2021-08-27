Solskjaer: Cristiano Ronaldo knows how Manchester United feel about him

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has publicly opened the door for Cristiano Ronaldo to make a dramatic return to Old Trafford this summer, with the Portuguese’s time at Juventus and in Serie A sure to come to an end.

Massimiliano Allegri confirmed in a press conference that the player had decided to leave the club, saying that he didn’t plan to play for Juventus again, and a move to Manchester City had seemed the most likely. That move to join Pep Guardiola, though, has since fallen through as the Premier League champions walked away from negotiations.

“I didn’t think Cristiano was going to turn out leaving Juventus,” Solskjaer said in his own press conference on Friday. “It’s been speculation this morning, speculation the last few days, of course.

“I know Bruno [Fernandes] has been talking to him as well. He knows what we feel about him and if he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows that we’re here.