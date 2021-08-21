Serie A LIVE – Udinese v Juventus: Probable line-ups, team news and how to watch

Having lost their grip on the Serie A title for the first time in a decade last season, Juventus travel to Udinese wanting to hit the ground running as they seek to reclaim what they believe to be their rightful place at the top of Italian football.

Recent history suggests that Massimiliano Allegri’s side will do just that and open the 2021/22 campaign by taking maximum points from Friuli-Venezia Giulia, but their hosts have been the only side to stop them from winning on a Serie A opening day in any of the last 10 seasons.

On top of that, Udinese’s home record against La Vecchia Signora is dreadful, winning just one of their last 11 in Udine against the Turin side.

Serie A LIVE – Udinese v Juventus – Probable line-ups

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala are expected to start in attack with Allegri having returned, though this time the coach has the extra class of Federico Chiesa to call upon to accompany the deadly duo, likely complicating Marco Silvestri‘s life as he makes his first Serie A appearance for Udinese after joining from Hellas Verona this summer.

Udinese: Silvestri; Becao, Nuytinck, Samir; Molina, Pereyra, Walace, Makengo, Udogie; Pussetto, Deulofeu.

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Ramsey, Bernardeschi; Chiesa, Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Udinese v Juventus – Match Stats

Juventus have won seven of the last eight Serie A games against Udinese (L1), scoring 24 goals in this run (an average of three per match).

Udinese have only won one of their last 11 home games against Juventus in Serie A (D3 L7): 2-1 in July 2020.

Juventus have won nine of their last 10 season openers in Serie A: with their only defeat in this run coming in August 2015 against Udinese at home.

Juventus have conceded in each of their last 14 Serie A matches. They only had a longer such streak in 1955 (21) and 2010 (19).

Massimiliano Allegri hasn’t won any of his last five Serie A matches as a manager (D3 L2). He has only had a longer winless streak in the competition as a manager twice – both with Cagliari in April 2010 (nine) and October 2008 (six).

Udinese are Paulo Dybala’s favourite target in Serie A (eight goals): the Juventus striker has also delivered six assists against them, more than against any other side in the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored seven Serie A goals against Udinese, including his last brace in the competition (May 2021 at the Dacia Arena) – only against Cagliari (eight) has the Juventus striker scored more goals in the Italian top flight.

Where can I watch Udinese v Juventus in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it.

How to follow Udinese v Juventus in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Udinese v Juventus fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Udinese v Juventus in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Udinese v Juventus fixture on BT Sport 1, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.